Indonesian fishermen return home after deaths on Chinese ships

A group of fishermen who say they were exploited while working on Chinese fishing vessels have returned home in Indonesia after the death of four crew members.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, the men said they were fed fish bait and some were physically abused.

Al Jazeera’s Jessica Washington reports from Jakarta, Indonesia.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Indonesia #China