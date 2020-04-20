-
Indonesian woman makes transparent masks to help deaf-mute communicate amid outbreak
Dwi Rahayu Februarti, a deaf-mute woman from Yogyakarta, took it upon herself to overcome the communication difficulties that wearing a face mask brings for people with hearing disabilities amid the coronavirus outbreak, by making transparent masks.
Footage filmed on Monday shows the 41-year-old woman meticulously working on her masks, cutting the fabrics and sewing the pieces together.
“As the government asks to wear a mask to prevent coronavirus spreading, I have difficulties with commonly used masks because the mouth is covered and we can not communicate to others with our disabilities,” she said.
“So I thought how to make a mask so that I could speak with others with my disabilities, and I came up with this idea of making transparent masks.”
Dwi designed several prototypes before achieving a satisfactory result.
“I can speak freely now, it’s not hot and I do not have difficulties breathing,” she shared.
Indonesia has registered over 6,700 cases and recorded nearly 600 deaths due to COVID-19, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University.
