Indonesian woman makes transparent masks to help deaf-mute communicate amid outbreak

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Dwi Rahayu Februarti, a deaf-mute woman from Yogyakarta, took it upon herself to overcome the communication difficulties that wearing a face mask brings for people with hearing disabilities amid the coronavirus outbreak, by making transparent masks.

Footage filmed on Monday shows the 41-year-old woman meticulously working on her masks, cutting the fabrics and sewing the pieces together.

“As the government asks to wear a mask to prevent coronavirus spreading, I have difficulties with commonly used masks because the mouth is covered and we can not communicate to others with our disabilities,” she said.

“So I thought how to make a mask so that I could speak with others with my disabilities, and I came up with this idea of making transparent masks.”

Dwi designed several prototypes before achieving a satisfactory result.

“I can speak freely now, it’s not hot and I do not have difficulties breathing,” she shared.

Indonesia has registered over 6,700 cases and recorded nearly 600 deaths due to COVID-19, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University.

Video ID: 20200420-052

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200420-052

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly