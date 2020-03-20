Indonesians refusing to stay home for prayers

Advice from health authorities on the best way to limit the spread of the coronavirus is to avoid mass public gatherings.

But one of the world’s most populous countries is struggling as religious events continue across the country.

Indonesia’s president has urged people to stay home and pray but many are not listening.

Al Jazeera’s Jessica Washington reports from Jakarta.

