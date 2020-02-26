Share
Indonesians slam government over flood response

about 1 hour ago

Residents of Indonesia’s capital are calling on the government to better prepare the city for flooding after being forced from their homes yet again.
It has been a record-breaking monsoon season across the country with more heavy rain still to come.
Al Jazeera’s Jessica Washington reports from Jakarta.

