Indonesians slam government over flood response

Residents of Indonesia’s capital are calling on the government to better prepare the city for flooding after being forced from their homes yet again.

It has been a record-breaking monsoon season across the country with more heavy rain still to come.

Al Jazeera’s Jessica Washington reports from Jakarta.

