Indonesia’s pearl industry faces environmental issues

Indonesia is one of the world’s largest exporters of costly South Sea pearls but that trade is under threat from climate change and illegal fishing methods.

It has now mostly stopped harvesting wild pearls and turned to cultured farms as environmental conditions have worsened.

Al Jazeera’s Jessica Washington reports from the Indonesian island of Bali

