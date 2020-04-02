Infected USS Theodore Roosevelt crew to be quarantined in Guam

At least 100 sailors on board a United States aircraft carrier off the coast of Guam have tested positive for the new coronavirus, although none are reported to be in critical condition. But on a Facebook page for the vessel, family members are calling for the navy to release more information on the health of the crew members. Now, plans are under way to evacuate the ship.

Al Jazeera’s Shihab Rattansi reports.

