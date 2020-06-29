Infections spike in the US +++ Walk-through testing center at Frankfurt Airport | Coronavirus Update

The number of global cases in the coronavirus pandemic has now surpassed 10 million. While the number of global deaths now exceeds 500,000. The US, Brazil and Britain rank the highest in terms of fatalities.

In the US, the state of Florida has reported a record daily increase of nearly 10-thousand new cases, and four other states have also seen record spikes. Infections are particularly surging in regions that lifted lockdowns early.

Germany’s first airport-based coronavirus testing center is opening in Frankfurt. The company behind the so-called walk-through center says it’s a blueprint for the return to air travel and a new normal for airports.

Some other developments in the pandemic:

– India has reported a new daily record of almost 20-Thousand new Covid-19 infections. Some states are reimposing a full or partial lockdown.

– China has reinstated a strict lockdown near Beijing, affecting 400-Thousand people, after an increase in cases there.

– Australia’s state of Victoria is considering reimposing social distancing restrictions. It comes after the country reported its biggest one-day rise in new coronavirus infections in more than two months.

