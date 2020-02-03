-
Inside Germany’s coronavirus quarantine camp | DW News
China is building new hospitals to cater for those infected with the new corona virus. Officially roughly 14,500 people have been infected, but numbers could be much higher. Still, there are hopeful news from Thailand. A 70-year-old Chinese woman came down with the coronavirus. The virus vanished from her body after doctors administered an unusual cure.
Meanwhile in Germany, two people evacuated from China on Saturday are in fact infected with the new coronavirus.
They were among a group of more than 120 passengers flown to Frankfurt on a military plane from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the outbreak. The evacuees are now in quarantine in a military facility and they will be there for two weeks. The infected are two German citizens, they are being treated in a hospital in Frankfurt, where doctors say they are doing well.
