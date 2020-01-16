‘Inside My Heart’: The plight of three families forced to flee Syria and Afghanistan

Filmmaker Debra Kellner spent almost three years following the journeys of three families forced to flee war-torn Syria and Afghanistan as they searched for somewhere to call home in Europe. Her documentary “Inside My Heart” allows viewers to see the human stories behind the migrant statistics. She joined us for Perspective to talk about meeting the families at a refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, why she was inspired to make the documentary and what has happened to the families since.

