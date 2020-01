Inside Thailand’s free cannabis clinic

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN

A government medical clinic offering free cannabis oil to patients opened in Thailand in Monday, part of the government’s plans to tap into the lucrative medical marijuana market.

