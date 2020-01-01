Inside the Georgian lab accused of testing biological weapons

Fact-checking organisations are warning that not enough is being done to combat disinformation in Georgia. They say there are anti-Western websites mirroring Russian claims that Georgia hosts a secret biological weapons laboratory run by the United States. Al Jazeera was given special access to the laboratory at the centre of the allegations.

Al Jazeera’s Robin Forestier-Walker reports from Tbilisi.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Georgia