International Migrants Day: UN urges ‘reboot’ of world’s response to refugees

The United Nations has urged governments, businesses and others to “reboot” the world’s response to refugees as the number of people fleeing their homeland rises along with hostility to migrants. The UN made the call during Tuesday’s first ession of the Global Refugee Forum, a day ahead of International Migrants Day on Wednesday.

