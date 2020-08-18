International pressure builds on Lukashenko to re-stage elections

Calls for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to hold new, fair elections are growing, both within and outside of the country. Leading the international outcry are the country’s Baltic neighbours and Poland. Lithuania has accused Belarus of escalating tensions after it started military drills on its western border.

