International Waters: Iranian oil tanker met by Venezuelan navy escort
The first of five Iranian oil tankers carrying fuel for Venezuela was met by a Venezuelan navy vessel in international waters on Saturday.
The Iranian ship Fortune could be seen making its way to the Venezuelan El Palito refinery in Puerto Cabello while being escorted by Venezuelan navy Guaiqueri-class patrol boat Yekuana.
The ship’s journey started on March 16, loading oil in the Iranian port of Bandar Abas and four more vessels are expected to reach Venezuelan waters in the coming days.
Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani had warned the US against interfering with his country’s vessels, with both Venezuela and Iran being under heavy US sanctions.
The delivery comes after Venezuelan Tourism and Foreign Trade Minister Felix Plasencia and the Iranian Ambassador to the South American country Hojjatollah Soltani signed a joint trade and tourism agreement at the beginning of May.
