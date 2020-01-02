Interpol arrest warrant for Carlos Ghosn arrives in Lebanon | DW News

Carlos Ghosn’s spectacular escape from Japan, where he was under house arrest facing trial for financial misconduct, remains shrouded in mystery. One escape theory says the former Nissan CEO hid in a musical instrument case that was taken on board a private plane headed for Turkey, where he boarded another private jet for a flight to Lebanon. Another theory is that Ghosn, who has passports from Brazil, Lebanon and France, carried a spare French passport. Meanwhile prosecutors raided Ghosn’s Tokyo residence to find out more about his disappearance. And Interpol has now sent Lebanon a warrant for Ghosn’s arrest.

