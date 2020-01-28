Introducing Jo Martin as The Doctor | @Doctor Who – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

The Doctor and friends race to 21st-century Gloucester to stand in the way of trigger-happy space police the Judoon. But who or what are the Judoon investigating?

Doctor Who | Series 12 | Fugitive of the Judoon | BBC

