The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Investment giant BlackRock wants to divest from ‘high sustainability risks’ | DW News
Ahead of the World Economic Forum starting in Davos this week, American money-management firm BlackRock has grabbed the attention of the finance world. CEO Larry Fisk announced the company would ‘exit investments presenting a high sustainability-related risk.’ For a start, divesting hundreds of millions of dollars from coal-linked businesses. This could be a big deal – BlackRock is the world’s largest fund manager. It holds close to seven trillion dollars in assets. Managing that amount of money means a correspondingly high-level of influence in the corporate world. So does this mean change is coming for the world of finance?
