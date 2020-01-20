Investment giant BlackRock wants to divest from ‘high sustainability risks’ | DW News

Ahead of the World Economic Forum starting in Davos this week, American money-management firm BlackRock has grabbed the attention of the finance world. CEO Larry Fisk announced the company would ‘exit investments presenting a high sustainability-related risk.’ For a start, divesting hundreds of millions of dollars from coal-linked businesses. This could be a big deal – BlackRock is the world’s largest fund manager. It holds close to seven trillion dollars in assets. Managing that amount of money means a correspondingly high-level of influence in the corporate world. So does this mean change is coming for the world of finance?

