IOC bans taking a knee or raising a fist at Tokyo Olympics | DW News
The International Olympic Committee has issued new guidelines that will ban athletes from kneeling in protest, or making any kind of political statement, at the 2020 summer games in Tokyo. Over 50 years ago American sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos famously did the ‘black power’ salute at the 1968 Mexico City Olympic Games to bring attention to the then plight of African Americans in the US. Now the committee says those who break protest rules will face disciplinary action. But athlete support groups say silencing the participants should never be tolerated. Colin Kaepernick and Megan Rapinoe came under fire for political protest in the US, and two US athletes were barred from competition for an extended period.
