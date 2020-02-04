Iowa caucus results delayed due to ‘reporting issue’

The first attempt in the US to pick a Democratic presidential nominee has got off to a confusing start, after results from the Iowa caucuses were delayed.

Local party officials blame ‘inconsistencies’ in reporting for the setback.

The results would be seen as an indicator of who among the 11 Democratic candidates will go on to challenge Donald Trump in the November election.

Al Jazeera’s Alan Fisher reports from Des Moines.

