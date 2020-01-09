-
Iran: 19 killed, 24 injured in bus crash in northern county
**RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto-1 TV/Iran International**
A bus heading to the northern city of Gonbad Kavus from Tehran crashed on Savadkuh Road early Thursday morning, claiming as many as 19 lives and injuring 24.
Footage shows emergency workers next to the mangled bus as they attempt to remove segments and possible survivours. Two body bags are on the ground as an injured individual is put into an ambulance.
Nine men, nine women, and a fetus were killed in the crash which has been blamed on the bus’s faulty brake system.
