Iran: “A kind of those greatest lies in history” – Rouhani on US offer of aid

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

**RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto-1 TV/Iran International**

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the US should lift sanctions against Tehran if it wants to help the country to fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic. Rouhani was speaking at a government meeting in Tehran on Monday.

“If you intend to help, unblock the path and step aside. You have blocked the fountain and made problems for selling oil and bank transactions for medicine, food, basic materials and employment,”

said Rouhani.

Iran has been the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Middle East region with over 21,000 confirmed cases and death toll approaching 1,700.

Video ID: 20200323-013

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200323-013

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly