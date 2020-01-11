Iran admits it ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian passenger plane

Iran said on Saturday it unintentionally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane killing 176 people on board due to human error, after initially denying it brought down the plane in the tense aftermath of Iranian missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq.

