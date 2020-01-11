Share
Iran admits it ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian passenger plane

30 mins ago

Iran said on Saturday its armed forces “unintentionally” shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet that crashed after taking off from Tehran, killing all 176 people aboard.

