Iran admits it ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian plane | DW News
Iran has announced that its military ‘unintentionally’ shot down a Ukrainian Airlines passenger plane, resulting in a crash that killed all 176 people on board the Boeing 737. Tehran says it was a case of human error. Western countries, based on evidence including mobile phone footage, had said they thought an Iranian missile brought the plane down. After initial denials, Iran’s military now says the people responsible will be court-martialed. Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted the country’s regrets.
