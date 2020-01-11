-
Iran admits it ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian plane
Iran has admitted its military shot down a Ukranian passenger jet, by accident, killing all 176 people on board.
The plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran on Wednesday – after Iran fired missiles targeting US forces based in Iraq.
Western countries had been piling pressure on Iran – which had spent days denying that it was responsible for the crash.
The attack was in response to the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Baghdad.
It is Iran’s worst civil aviation disaster since 1988 when the US military said it shot down an Iran Air plane over the Gulf by mistake.
Al Jazeera’s Assed Baig joins us live from Tehran with updates.
