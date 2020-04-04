Iran: AI-based COVID-19 diagnosis system unveiled in Tehran

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A new AI-based COVID-19 diagnosis system was unveiled by Iranian government officials in Tehran on Saturday.

“We have also been able to develop a new method with new technology in the field of artificial intelligence in order to detect the disease,” explained Iranian Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari adding that the new system should bring a “new perspective” to the diagnosis and treatment of the virus.

“This system is a smart system which detects COVID-19 easily by analysing CT scans of the chest. When it comes to its qualities, this method is very cheap and just a CT scan image is needed and the rest of the tasks will be done by the system through artificial intelligence,” said Artificial Intelligence Professor at Sharif University of Technology Hamid Rabiee, who helped develop the system.

The CT-scan based new method comes as the country has reported a shortage of radiologists.

Iran has reported 55,743 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 3,452 people have died after contracting the virus, as of Saturday.

