Iran: Airplane passengers evacuated on highway after dramatic emergency landing

Passengers from an Iranian plane were safely evacuated after an emergency landing in the western Iranian city of Mahshahr, on Monday.

Footage filmed on Monday shows passengers disembarking the aircraft, with many climbing out through emergency exits onto the plane’s wings.

The Caspian Airlines Flight departed Tehran and was en route to Mahshahr Airport when it skidded off the runaway ending in the middle of a highway in Mahshahr.

Investigators from the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran were at the scene to establish the cause of the incident.

