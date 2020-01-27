-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Iran: Airplane passengers evacuated on highway after dramatic emergency landing
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto-1 TV/Iran International
Passengers from an Iranian plane were safely evacuated after an emergency landing in the western Iranian city of Mahshahr, on Monday.
Footage filmed on Monday shows passengers disembarking the aircraft, with many climbing out through emergency exits onto the plane’s wings.
The Caspian Airlines Flight departed Tehran and was en route to Mahshahr Airport when it skidded off the runaway ending in the middle of a highway in Mahshahr.
Investigators from the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran were at the scene to establish the cause of the incident.
Video ID: 20200127-018
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200127-018
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly