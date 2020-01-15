-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Iran announces first arrests in downing of Ukrainian airliner
Iran’s courts say they have arrested an unspecified number of suspects for the shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner last week, which brought thousands of Iranians out on the streets in protest.
This come at a time of heightened tensions between Iran and the United States, and the Iranian leadership also faces more problems with regards to the 2015 nuclear deal.
On Tuesday, the United Kingdom, France and Germany said they lodged a complaint that Iran had violated the repeatedly, which could mean the reimposition of United Nations sanctions.
Al Jazeera’s Dorsa Jabbari reports from Tehran.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #Iran #UkranianPlane