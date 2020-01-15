Iran announces first arrests in downing of Ukrainian airliner

Iran’s courts say they have arrested an unspecified number of suspects for the shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner last week, which brought thousands of Iranians out on the streets in protest.

This come at a time of heightened tensions between Iran and the United States, and the Iranian leadership also faces more problems with regards to the 2015 nuclear deal.

On Tuesday, the United Kingdom, France and Germany said they lodged a complaint that Iran had violated the repeatedly, which could mean the reimposition of United Nations sanctions.

Al Jazeera’s Dorsa Jabbari reports from Tehran.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Iran #UkranianPlane