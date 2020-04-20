-
Iran: Artists turn Tehran theatre hall into mask-sewing workshop
An initiative launched by a group of artists in Tehran has seen Hafez amphitheatre Hall turned into a mask sewing workshop to cope with the increasing demand amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Footage filmed on Monday shows artists behind sewing machines at work as they are serenaded by a live music performance in the hall.
“This workplace is capable of producing up to 10,000 masks daily as this workplace is functional 24 hours,” said Hamid Sharifzadeh, himself an actor and head of the mask production charity workshop.
Iran has remained a hotspot for the COVID-19 pandemic in the Middle East. According to the data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, more than 5,000 people have died from the novel respiratory illness in Iran.
