-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Iran: Asian Football Confederation to review ban on Iran hosting intl. matches
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
**NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto-1 TV/Iran International**
Iranian Sports Minister Masoud Soltanifar told reporters in Tehran on Monday, that the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has “promised” a review of the recent ban on Iran from hosting international football matches.
Speaking about a phone call on Sunday with Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim al-Khalifa, President of the Asian Football Confederation, Soltanifar said, “Sheikh Salman promised me through our phone conversation last night to review this issue again.” He further added that, “I fully explained the reality of Iran and the mistakes that the AFC committed within its decision and asked him to revise [the decision] based on the reality in Iran.”
The Iranian Football Federation has rejected the AFC’S decision to hold future Asian Soccer League Championship matches hosted by Iran in a “neutral” country.
The Asian Champions League, is an annual continental club football competition organised by the AFC and is the premier club tournament in Asia.
Video ID: 20200120-017
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200120-017
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly