Iran: Asian Football Confederation to review ban on Iran hosting intl. matches

Iranian Sports Minister Masoud Soltanifar told reporters in Tehran on Monday, that the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has “promised” a review of the recent ban on Iran from hosting international football matches.

Speaking about a phone call on Sunday with Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim al-Khalifa, President of the Asian Football Confederation, Soltanifar said, “Sheikh Salman promised me through our phone conversation last night to review this issue again.” He further added that, “I fully explained the reality of Iran and the mistakes that the AFC committed within its decision and asked him to revise [the decision] based on the reality in Iran.”

The Iranian Football Federation has rejected the AFC’S decision to hold future Asian Soccer League Championship matches hosted by Iran in a “neutral” country.

The Asian Champions League, is an annual continental club football competition organised by the AFC and is the premier club tournament in Asia.

