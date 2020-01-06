Iran: “Assassinations will make us stronger” – Hamas leader at Soleimani funeral

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh said that assassinations will only make resistance against Israel in Palestine and the region stronger, speaking at the funeral for Iranian Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani in Tehran on Monday.

“I say that the resistance project in Palestine and the region will not be weakened or fall into a recession, assassinations will make us stronger, persistent and insistent on moving toward the liberation of Jerusalem and Palestine and to liberate the will of our nations, god’s willing,” Haniyeh said.

“I say, in this great moment, that the leader martyr Soleimani, who lived his life supporting the resistance and upholding it heading Al-Quds brigade in the Revolutionary Guards, I say that the martyred commander Soleimani is a martyr of Jerusalem” Haniyeh said.

Soleimani and the deputy leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, also known as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, were killed in a US airstrike on Friday near Baghdad’s airport.

