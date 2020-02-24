Iran: Authorities confirm 12 deaths from coronavirus; highest death toll outside China

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Authorities in Iran said the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has infected approximately 47 Iranians and left 12 people dead so far in the country, the largest death toll outside of China.

Parliament Spokesperson Asadollah Abbasi told the press in Tehran on Monday that every single family in Qom, the first Iranian city to be hit by the virus, “has been provided with packages including masks, antibacterial products and information.”

He went on to say that most people who have tested positive for the coronavirus came from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and China, “some of them entered illegally.”

The Iranian government has already ordered all schools, universities and several cultural places to remain closed for 10 days in several provinces to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus.

