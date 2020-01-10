Iran aviation chief rejects claim missile downed plane

Aviation officials in Tehran have rejected accusations an Iranian missile mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian airliner – killing all 176 people on board.

The head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization says the plane caught fire and was having technical difficulties.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Matheson has more.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Iran #Ukraine