Iran battles COVID-19: Thousands of volunteers disinfect cities

Iran reported 91 new deaths on Monday, just as the country said it is open for business.

Iranians are doing their bit to help the government in the battle against the spread of the new coronavirus.

And efforts to fight the pandemic have brought people together.

Al Jazeera’s Zein Basravi reports from Tehran, Iran.

