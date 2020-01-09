Iran calls strike ‘start of series attacks’

A top Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps commander has warned that Wednesday’s missile attack on a base hosting American troops in Iraq is only the start of a revenge operation that will continue across the region.

Amir Ali Hajizadeh says Iran’s strikes were not meant to kill soldiers but to damage the American military machine.

Al Jazeera’s Dorsa Jabbari reports.

