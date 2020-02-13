Iran candidates kick off campaigns for parliamentary elections

Iran has unveiled a list of approved candidates allowed to run in next week’s parliamentary elections.

The powerful Guardian Council, the country’s constitutional watchdog which vets prospective candidates, has dropped many moderate and reformist candidates, disqualifying from running.

Al Jazeera’s Assed Baig reports from Tehran.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Iran