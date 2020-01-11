Iran: Candlit vigil held for Ukraine plane crash victims outside Tehran”s Sharif Uni

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A candlelit vigil was held for those who lost their lives in the recent Ukrainian airplane crash, outside Sharif University in Tehran on Saturday.

People were seen lighting candles and laying flowers next to pictures of the dead.

Earlier, Iran admitted “unintentionally” shooting down the Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) flight PS752, killing all 176 people on board.

According to IRGC Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the Iranian air defence systems erroneously identified the passenger jet “as a cruise missile.”

