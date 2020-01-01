-
Iran: Christian minority celebrate New Year with well wishes
Iran’s Armenian Christian minority began 2020 by holding a mass in Tehran’s Saint Sarkis cathedral on Wednesday.
“I hope 2020 will bring gratification and happiness not only for me but also for all people as I personally think that this year we have been preoccupied with economic issues. Moreover, I truly wish that all people, not only Iranian people, will have a good year,” said local worshipper Angin Ebrahimi.
Economic stability, happiness and peace were among people’s wishes for the New Year, for which some lit a candle and said a prayer inside the cathedral.
Armenian Christians represent one per cent of the total population in Iran, the majority of who live in the capital.
The New Years’ service is one of the greatest events for the Armenian Apostolic Church, which follows the Orthodox calendar.
