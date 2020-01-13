Share
Iran concedes de-escalation ‘only solution’ to end crisis with US

2 hours ago

Iran signalled Sunday it favours a  de-escalation after 10 days of heightened tensions with the United States during which both sides fired missiles and Tehran accidentally shot down a passenger aircraft. 

