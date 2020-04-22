Iran: Country launches first military satellite – IRGC

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says it has successfully launched a satellite system believed to be the country’s first military satellite, footage taken in the central desert of Iran shows on Wednesday.

The launch coincides with heightened military tensions with the US, following the killing of high-ranking general Qassem Soleimani in January.

Satellite Noor was the country’s first success sending a satellite into orbit after a series of failures in previous months.

