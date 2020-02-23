-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Iran: Country records lowest turnout in parliamentary election with 42 per cent
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli blamed the record low turnout in the recent parliamentary election on weather, fear of coronavirus, and downing of Ukrainian airliner among other things in a press conference in Tehran on Sunday.
“24,512,404 people voted. 48 per cent were women and 52 per cent men. In fact, 42.57 per cent is the participation rate for this election,” announced the interior minister as the Islamic republic recorded its lowest participation rate in an election since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
“We held this election while we were experiencing different events and accidents in our country, such as inappropriate climatic conditions, coronavirus and other political issues like the crash of that plane and the event of November and January [protests]. In our view, despite the current condition, the level of people’s participation and the number of votes are completely acceptable,” he added.
Hardliners are set to hold the majority in the parliament amid the low turnout.
Video ID: 20200223-044
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200223-044
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly