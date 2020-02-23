Iran: Country records lowest turnout in parliamentary election with 42 per cent

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli blamed the record low turnout in the recent parliamentary election on weather, fear of coronavirus, and downing of Ukrainian airliner among other things in a press conference in Tehran on Sunday.

“24,512,404 people voted. 48 per cent were women and 52 per cent men. In fact, 42.57 per cent is the participation rate for this election,” announced the interior minister as the Islamic republic recorded its lowest participation rate in an election since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

“We held this election while we were experiencing different events and accidents in our country, such as inappropriate climatic conditions, coronavirus and other political issues like the crash of that plane and the event of November and January [protests]. In our view, despite the current condition, the level of people’s participation and the number of votes are completely acceptable,” he added.

Hardliners are set to hold the majority in the parliament amid the low turnout.

