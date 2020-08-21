Iran: Country”s “largest flag” hoisted in Tehran to mark Muharram

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A 147-metres (482 feet) tall flag was was unveiled in Tehran on Thursday, to mark the beginning of the holy Islamic month of Muharram.

The flag – reported to be the tallest of its kind in Iran – was devoted to Imam Hussein, the third Shia Imam, was raised in Taleghani Park during a ceremony attended by Tehran mayor Pirouz Hanachi.

The flag will be hoisted over the month of Muharram. It was seen flying in the wind on Friday.

Muharram is considered to be the sacred month in Islam, as it marks the start of the lunar calendar which Muslims follow.

It was during Muharram that Prophet Muhammad migrated from Mecca to Medina.

The 10th day of the holy month is known as Ashura, which is mourned by Shia Muslims in honour of the martyrdom of Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, Hussain Ibn Ali.

Video ID: 20200821-009

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200821-009

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly