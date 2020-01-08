Iran: Devastating scene at Ukrainian airlines crash site

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A Ukrainian passenger jet with more than 170 people on board crashed shortly after take-off at Imam Khomeini airport in Tehran on Wednesday.

Rescue teams and investigators are now working at the crash site, uncovering bodies and personal possessions. Salvageable body parts were being placed in bags.

Debris from plane’s fuselage, wings and engines is strewn across the area.

An eyewitness described the moment the plane crashed.

Iran’s state TV said there were no survivors from the crash.

Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 to Ukraine’s capital Kiev went down close to Imam Khomeini airport at 06:12 local time (02:42 GMT).

The cause of the crash is yet to be determined, although the Ukrainian embassy in Tehran believes it was due to engine failure and has ruled out any link to terrorism.

Ukraine International Airlines has suspended flights to Tehran indefinitely.

Some 168 passengers and nine crew members from seven countries were confirmed to have been registered to fly on the aircraft.

