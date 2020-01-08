-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Iran: Devastating scene at Ukrainian airlines crash site
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
A Ukrainian passenger jet with more than 170 people on board crashed shortly after take-off at Imam Khomeini airport in Tehran on Wednesday.
Rescue teams and investigators are now working at the crash site, uncovering bodies and personal possessions. Salvageable body parts were being placed in bags.
Debris from plane’s fuselage, wings and engines is strewn across the area.
An eyewitness described the moment the plane crashed.
Iran’s state TV said there were no survivors from the crash.
Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 to Ukraine’s capital Kiev went down close to Imam Khomeini airport at 06:12 local time (02:42 GMT).
The cause of the crash is yet to be determined, although the Ukrainian embassy in Tehran believes it was due to engine failure and has ruled out any link to terrorism.
Ukraine International Airlines has suspended flights to Tehran indefinitely.
Some 168 passengers and nine crew members from seven countries were confirmed to have been registered to fly on the aircraft.
Video ID: 20200108-022
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200108-022
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly