Iran dismisses US calls to negotiate

Iran has dismissed US calls to negotiate to ease tensions after it assassinated Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani. Iran then fired more than a dozen missiles at two Iraqi bases housing US troops, in retaliation.

Tehran says it will not co-operate as long as economic sanctions are in place.

Al Jazeera’s Dorsa Jabbari reports from Tehran.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #USIran #Iraq