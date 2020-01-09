-
Iran dismisses US calls to negotiate
Iran has dismissed US calls to negotiate to ease tensions after it assassinated Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani. Iran then fired more than a dozen missiles at two Iraqi bases housing US troops, in retaliation.
Tehran says it will not co-operate as long as economic sanctions are in place.
Al Jazeera’s Dorsa Jabbari reports from Tehran.
