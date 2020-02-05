-
Iran, economy, ‘values’: What did Trump say in State of Union?
It is supposed to be a moment when the United States comes together, but President Donald Trump’s third State of the Union address has instead emphasised the disunity in the country’s politics.
He came face-to-face with the Democrats who have been seeking to remove him from office.
He avoided the subject of impeachment and instead used the speech as an unofficial launch for his re-election campaign.
Al Jazeera’s Patty Culhane reports from Washington, DC.
