Iran: Engineer faced with US extradition returns home after prisoner swap with France

Iranian engineer Jalal Rohollahnejad, who was facing extradition to the US after being imprisoned in France, was reunited with his family in Tehran early on Saturday morning, as part of a prisoner swap.

French researcher Roland Marshall was released by Iran and repatriated home as part of the deal with France.

Footage from Tehran shows Rohollahnejad’s family waiting for him at the airport, the airplane taxiing, followed by their reunification.

Rohollahnejad was imprisoned for over a year due to accusations that he had circumvented US sanctions on his country, with a French court approving a US extradition request on March 11.

