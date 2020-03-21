-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Iran: Engineer faced with US extradition returns home after prisoner swap with France
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto-1 TV/Iran International
Iranian engineer Jalal Rohollahnejad, who was facing extradition to the US after being imprisoned in France, was reunited with his family in Tehran early on Saturday morning, as part of a prisoner swap.
French researcher Roland Marshall was released by Iran and repatriated home as part of the deal with France.
Footage from Tehran shows Rohollahnejad’s family waiting for him at the airport, the airplane taxiing, followed by their reunification.
Rohollahnejad was imprisoned for over a year due to accusations that he had circumvented US sanctions on his country, with a French court approving a US extradition request on March 11.
Video ID: 20200321-021
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200321-021
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly