Iran faces renewed protests over plane takedown | DW News

Angry protests have erupted in Iran after the government admitted its forces accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane, killing 176 people. In Tehran, thousands of demonstrators, many of them students, denounced the government for initially denying any involvement in the disaster. Protesters say changes are needed to address people’s grief and frustration.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle