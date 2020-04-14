-
Iran: Factory capable of producing “4 million masks per day” opens amid COVID-19 pandemic
Iranian authorities inaugurated a mask manufacturing facility that is reportedly the largest in Southwest Asia amid soaring demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in a town of Eshtehard, Alborz province on Tuesday.
The head of the Execution of Imam Khomeini’s Order, Mohammad Mokhber participated at the opening ceremony, cutting the ribbon and having a short tour of the premises with the management of the strategic factory.
Mokhber said the factory will produce every day four million masks equipped with a nano filter, which guarantees a high level of protection.
The factory will work in two shifts, with over 120 workers per shift.
One of the workers, Amir Mohammadi, stressed that “All the parts here are made by Iran. We produce masks and they are all nano masks for our dear country Iran” adding that once the country’s demand will be fulfilled, the masks will be exported to the countries in need.
Iran has registered 74,877 cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, with 4,683 people dying with the virus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
