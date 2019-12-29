-
Iran: FM spokesperson rebukes France over call for jailed academic’s release
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Abbas Mousavi responded to comments made by his French counterpart regarding the imprisonment French/Iranian academic Adelkhah Fariba and her colleague Roland Marchal in Tehran on Sunday.
“We recommend the government of France… let the Islamic Republic of Iran work the case within its lawful framework, as we do not recognize dual citizenship. ”
The comments come two days after French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian deemed the detention of the two French nationals as “intolerable.”
According to reports, Fariba is a specialist of Shiite Islam and worked at Sciences Po university in Paris. Her arrest was confirmed in July on alleged espionage charges, and Marchal was allegedly arrested while visiting her.
