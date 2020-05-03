Iran forces accused of drowning Afghans amid pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has caused tens of thousands of Afghans to cross the border from Iran, the region’s worst hit country.

But some have also been trying to go in the other direction, looking for work.

Now, Afghanistan is accusing Iranian border forces of drowning dozens of Afghan migrants, to stop them from crossing over.

It is thought at least 38 people died. Iran has denied the allegations.

Al Jazeera’s Alexi O’Brien has more.

